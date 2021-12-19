Rainy and windy Sunday in the Madeira Archipelago

No rain in Caniço yet, but very windy out there, I will update the blog when needed a done travelling today or tomorrow should keep an eye on updates, and be prepared for some delays.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) forecasts for this Sunday, December 19, in Madeira, a generally cloudy sky and showers, sometimes heavy, accompanied by thunder until early morning and late in the day.

The wind should blow strong from the southeast up to 40 km/h, with gusts up to 75 km/h, blowing strong (35 to 50 km/h) in the highlands, with gusts up to 95 km/h.

As for the state of the sea, the IPMA points to waves from the west with 1.5 to 2.5 meters on the north coast of the island, increasing to 3 to 4 meters. For the south coast waves from the southwest with 2-3 meters, increasing to 3-4 meters.

The Madeira Archipelago is under yellow warning for maritime agitation, precipitation and strong wind until 18:00 this Sunday.

The temperature will vary between 18 / 22ºC in Funchal and 16 / 21ºC in Porto Santo.

From Diário Notícias

The good news is the wind is blowing straight down the runway, but the gusts will be the problem. The first flight of the day TAP from Porto has just landed safely, coming straight in from Machico side.

