IPMA issues yellow warning for precipitation

The Portuguese Institute of Sea and Atmosphere has just issued a yellow warning for precipitation, in force between 12 pm and 9 pm next Sunday, April 3, throughout the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

According to the IPMA, periods of rain, sometimes heavy, are expected in these nine hours. Earlier this morning, the regional delegate of the Institute, Victor Prior had told DIÁRIO that the famous expression ‘in April, a thousand waters’ fits perfectly into the weather forecast for this weekend.

From Diário Notícias

So the first of the warnings are in place, and tomorrow I would expect another for wind for Monday, the wind is looking a little better for Tuesday that it was. So things could still change in the next 48 hours,

