Madeira with 670 daily cases last week in DGS accounts

The most recent ‘Covid-19 Weekly Situation Report’ released by the Directorate-General for Health attributes 4,739 new cases of covid-19 to Madeira last week (228 less than the previous week), between 22 and 28 March, which results in a daily average of 677 new infections by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The same document attributes to the Region, in the period under review, 11 deaths (4 more than in the previous week).

In the third ‘Report on Monitoring the Epidemiological Situation of covid-19’, by the DGS and the National Institute of Health Doutor Ricardo Jorge (INSA), also released this Friday, Madeira once again emerges as the only region in the country. country where the number of new cases of covid-19 registers an increasing trend. In the national whole, this number per 100,000 inhabitants, accumulated in the last 7 days, was 731 cases, with a stable trend in all health regions on the continent and in the Azores.

OR(t), according to the same document, has a value lower than 1 at the national level (0.97) and in all regions, indicating a decreasing trend.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...