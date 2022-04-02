FILLING UP THE CAR ALREADY COSTS 13% OF THE MINIMUM WAGE

In just over a year, filling up a tank with a capacity of 50 liters of 95 gasoline cost more than 28.4 euros, while a tank of diesel with the same size cost 36 euros. With the price update on Monday, a fuel tank will ‘consume’ 13% of the minimum wage in Madeira, which this year was set at 723 euros.

This is the news that makes today’s headline of Jornal Madeira ; on a Front Page that also highlights the other increases that put Madeirans to account for their lives. Consumers or traders, the rise in prices ‘scares’ everyone and forced most Madeirans to change their routines. There are already formal complaints at the Consumer Services Directorate, which leaves savings advice.

From Jornal Madeira

