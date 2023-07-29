Man missing after being discharged from hospital

João Luís Vieira de Freitas, better known as Luís das Medalhas, has been missing since Friday morning, in Funchal.

According to his niece, the 68-year-old man has disappeared since he was discharged from Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça and until now nobody knows his whereabouts.

“He was discharged from the hospital and left alone. We didn’t even know he had been admitted to the hospital. When he was discharged, the family was not notified”, said the niece to DIÁRIO, adding that although the man is autonomous, as a rule, when João Luís is hospitalized and is discharged, family members are contacted. “Usually when he is admitted to the hospital, they usually contact the closest relative, in this case my mother, but in this case she was not contacted, neither during hospitalisation nor when he was discharged”.

As she was not aware that her uncle, who is epileptic, was hospitalised, she says she does not know what clothes he was wearing, however she clarifies that the man is about 1.75m tall.

A complaint has been filed with the Public Security Police and asks anyone who finds him to contact the PSP or call 961687123.

From Diário Notícias

