PSD EMPHASIZES THAT THE REQUALIFICATION OF FONTE DA AREIA “IS PROCEEDING AT A GOOD PACE”

The PSD parliamentary group emphasizes that the requalification works of Fonte da Areia, in Porto Santo, “are proceeding at a good pace”.

Bernardo Caldeira guarantees that the works should be completed by September, recalling that it is a space that “represents an ex-libris of Porto Santo, starting, with the intervention that is being carried out, to offer better conditions to all those who live there”.

“The Regional Government in good time decided to proceed with the requalification of Fonte da Areia, which is an important place to understand the history of the island, proving its geological antiquity”, he stresses.

“The Regional Government has a clear commitment to Porto Santo”, he says, since “several investments are being made in different areas, such as the construction of affordable housing, works on the island’s urban park, which is being built in the place where the old campsite was located, as well as the improvement of the port and the remodeling of the regional roads of the Serra de Fora and Dentro”.

Finally, he highlights “the construction of the new local health unit, which will be fundamental for improving the provision of health services”.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...