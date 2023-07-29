Firefighters called to help tourist victim of sudden illness

A man, of foreign nationality, aged around 50, felt unwell, earlier this afternoon, while walking the Recommended Route No. 12, between Boca da Corrida and Encumeada.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, the man began to feel very unwell and vomited when he was already at the end of the path.

Two vehicles were mobilized to the site – an ambulance and a support vehicle – and five members of the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters.

After pre-hospital care, the tourist was transported to Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

From Diário Notícias

Probably Gastroenteritis which there is a lot of on the island at the moment.

Like this: Like Loading...