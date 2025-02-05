Victor Prior leaves Madeira and takes on the role of director in Lisbon

Meteorologist will be the new head of the Department of Meteorology and Geophysics.

The delegate in Madeira of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), Victor Prior, is preparing to leave his duties in the Region and take up a new position in Lisbon.

The news reported by Antena 1 Madeira states that the meteorologist who worked in the Region for 17 years will, as of tomorrow, become the new director of the Department of Meteorology and Geophysics, based in Lisbon.

The same information clarifies that Victor Prior will continue to be responsible for managing the Madeira Observatory, and that he will also remain involved in the Region for the next four years to finalize the projects in which he is involved.

From Diário Notícias

