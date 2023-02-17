Tourist who fell in Levada dos Tornos has already been rescued

The foreign man who this afternoon suffered a fall from a height of more than 10 meters, in Levada dos Tornos, in Camacha, has already been rescued.

The rescue operation involved 11 members of the Firefighters of Santa Cruz and the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, who had to use ropes to pull him out of the area.

The tourist had leg injuries and a suspected fracture in an arm. He was transported to the main road and then on to Dr. Nélio Mendonça in an ambulance from Sapadores de Santa Cruz.

The Dutchman was accompanied by his family and fell when passing the waterfall, in a slippery area.

The rescue was carried out under heavy rain, as shown in the photographs.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...