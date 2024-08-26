Seal at Caniçal Beach

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A seal approached Caniçal beach today, capturing the attention of bathers.

The following video of the moment arrived at JM, sent by a reader.

It should be noted that, according to the eyewitness, the animal was sighted in the Pedra D’Eira area.

From Jornal Madeira

