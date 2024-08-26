Seal at Caniçal Beach

Seal at Caniçal BeachTobi Hughes·26th August 2024Madeira News A seal approached Caniçal beach today, capturing the attention of bathers. The following video of the moment arrived at JM, sent by a reader. It should be noted that, according to the eyewitness, the animal was sighted in the Pedra D’Eira area. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related