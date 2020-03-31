The director of the Porto Santo Health Center confirmed today, in statements released by radio Praia, that there are two confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection on the island.

According to Rogério Correia, she is a woman and another member of her family.

The doctor explained that the network of contacts of this family is being controlled in order to prevent the spread of the disease on the island.

“I ask everyone to help us and remain in social isolation despite the negative contact network of this family. We are still testing people and this isolation favors this control”, appealed the person in charge of that health unit.

