On this, which is the first day of the new term imposed by the Regional Government to disembark at Madeira International Airport Cristiano Ronaldo, up to a maximum 100 passengers per week, on the only scheduled flight today – TAP from Lisbon – 29 citizens arrived.

They are, as usual, being directed to the buses that will transport them to the hotel unit, where they will, obligatorily, fulfil the 14 days of quarantine. They should all be taken to the Vila Galé hotel in Santa Cruz.

From DN