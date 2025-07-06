City Council closes bar in Calhau de São Jorge

I could go off on one about this, but I won’t, but it’s sad to see the owners of the bar lose out, and who at the top cares???

The bar supporting the Calhau de São Jorge bathing area, in the municipality of Santana, will close on the 31st of this month.

From August onwards, only the changing rooms will remain open. The decision was made by the City Council, which will not renew the concession.

Dinarte Fernandes, the mayor of Santana, explained to Antena 1 that the problem lies in a septic tank, which is not working properly.

The dealer is not satisfied with the decision.

José Manuel Ferreira regrets that over the course of three years the problems have never been resolved and that this decision has only now been taken, at the height of summer.

Mayor Dinarte Fernandes emphasizes that the issue is the quality of the water and that a solution will be found in time.

But the concessionaire questions the council’s reasons, as the changing rooms will remain open and the bar will not.

Bathers are left without a bar at the height of summer.

Santana City Council says that there are no conditions to keep the space open, because the septic tank is polluting the water in the lagoon.

