IPMA maintains rain forecast for Funchal this Market Night

Despite the sun shining in the city of Funchal this early afternoon, after a grey and wet morning, the IPMA maintains the forecast of “showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms”, and the yellow warning for precipitation until the end of tonight.

The forecast has been reinforced by Victor Prior, IPMA’s regional delegate in Madeira, who, based on the latest weather forecast update, warns of the high probability of rain also falling in the city of Funchal on this Market Night. According to the meteorologist, it is likely that “there will be showers, which could be heavy”, a weather situation that should only improve in the early hours of the morning.

From Diário Notícias

