Port of Funchal welcomes more than 26 thousand people until December 27th

The Port of Funchal will receive, from today until 27 December, more than 26 thousand people arriving on board eight cruise ships. This number represents an increase of three ships compared to the same period last year.

This Monday, the ‘AIDAcosma’ and the ‘Marella Explorer’ are in the port of Funchal, which docked at around 2 pm, and are carrying a total of 10,382 people, including 8,179 passengers. In the case of the ‘AIDAcosma’, it is travelling with 6,270 passengers and 1,424 crew members, and is scheduled to depart at 10:30 pm, bound for Tenerife. The ‘Marella Explorer’ will only leave at 10:45 pm on Christmas Eve, also to Tenerife, with 1,909 passengers and 779 crew members.

On Christmas Eve, tomorrow, the ‘Azura’ is scheduled to dock, carrying 3,087 passengers and 1,100 crew members and staying in Madeira for 14 hours.

On the first octave of Christmas, on the 26th, the Port of Funchal will welcome the ‘Bollette’, the ‘Ambition’ and the ‘MSC Opera’, which will perform another turnaround. On the second octave of Christmas, on the 27th, the ‘Mein Schiff ‘3 and the ‘Ambience’ are expected to be present at this port.

Of these ships, 4 are positioned on the CAI route, Cruise Atlantic Islands. They are the ‘AIDAcosma’, the ‘Marella Explorer’, the ‘Azura’ and the ‘MSC Opera’. The rest are on the Atlantic corridor route, the ‘Bolette’, from Liverpool, the ‘Ambition’ and ‘Ambience’ started the journey in London and the ‘Mein Schiff 3’, in Bremerhaven.

