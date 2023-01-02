Pináculo Search Called Off

Photos Miguel Espada/ ASPRESS

The searches that were taking place at the Miradouro do Pináculo, in Funchal, ended a moment ago, motivated by an alert given this morning, which indicated that a woman was beyond the balcony of that place.

According to the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters (BVM), after almost six hours of searches by land and sea, no traces were detected, so the operation was terminated.

It should be remembered that, as previously reported by JM , upon arrival at the scene, the PSP only found a pair of glasses in that place, so the searches were launched with the support of the fire brigade.

There were four vehicles and 13 members of the Funchal corporation at the site.

