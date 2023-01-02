Jardim classifies show as “monotonous” and with “poor aesthetic quality”

Alberto João Jardim, former President of the Regional Government, on his Twitter page, also wanted to give his opinion on the fireworks display. “This year, excellent lighting. Bad fireworks, not because of smoke and fog, happens, but because of its poor aesthetic quality”.

The former ruler also makes other considerations, pointing out that “better distribution, diversity and more spectacularity are required, not the monotonous this year”.

The evaluation of the fireworks show that welcomed 2023 in Madeira is far from being consensual.

As the DIÁRIO noted in its print edition this Monday, the smoke prevented a good view of the display and left many Madeirans dissatisfied, even more so those who chose the highest levels to watch the fireworks display.

The organization, in charge of Macedos Pirotecnia, justified it with the “lowered cloud ceiling that prevented the smoke from rising”. The Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture said it was satisfied with the result.

From Diário Notícias

