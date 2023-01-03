64 DEPARTURE FLIGHTS HANDLED AROUND 11 THOUSAND PASSENGERS AT MADEIRA AIRPORT THIS MONDAY

Yesterday, Monday January 2nd, was a particularly unusual and busy day at Madeira International Airport. This is because, just yesterday, a total of 128 flights passed through this infrastructure between returns (64) and departures (64).

However, the atypicality of this day becomes even more evident in view of the fact that around 11,000 passengers were handled on the Region’s farewell connections alone.

Furthermore, with regard to departures, it should also be noted that of the 64 flights carried out, 30 went to other stops in Portugal and 19 went to the United Kingdom, destinations that thus led the number of connections that took off from Cristiano Airport Ronaldo.

But to do justice to the internationality of this airport infrastructure, it appears that several aircraft also went to other parts of Europe, such as the Czech Republic (1 flight), Denmark (1), Finland (2), France (2), Germany (2), Italy (1), Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (1), the Netherlands (1), Spain (2) and Switzerland (1).

Even so, and despite the great movement, the operation went smoothly, with no known anomalies.

