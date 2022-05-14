Madeira records three new deaths associated with covid-19

Madeira recorded, yesterday, three more deaths associated with covid-19.

According to the Hospitalization Bulletin of the Regional Health Service (SESARAM) this Saturday, May 14, which reports the day before, the archipelago now accounts for 275 deaths with SARS-COV-2 infection since the beginning of the pandemic.

Regarding hospitalizations, there are 25 people infected with the new coronavirus hospitalized in public health units in the Region (one more than the previous day).

There are no patients in intensive care.

