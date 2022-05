The Judiciary Police has already been called to the scene to investigate the death of the woman who was found floating in the sea next to the Funchal Pier.

The woman is believed to be in her 50s.

According to a witness who claims to have witnessed the occurrence, the victim would have fallen in the tetrapod area, and, according to him, there was no involvement of third parties.

From Diário Notícias

