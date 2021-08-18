  • Home
Porto Santo registers today 78 active cases of covid-19, informed Pedro Ramos moments ago, in a press conference at the Health Center of Ilha Dourado.

“In terms of positive cases we have about 108 positive cases to date, there are 15 transmission chains and 30 recovered,  for that reason, at the moment, there are 78 positive cases followed and controlled by the health authority of the island of Porto Santo”, also revealed the regional secretary of Health.

Giving account also of the new space to accommodate covid patients on the island, in the Multipurpose pavilion, the government official also appeals to young people to behave more appropriately and in accordance with the pandemic moment we are going through.

“The pandemic is not over yet. We will continue to vaccinate young people, we intend to reach, within a short time, 70% of the vaccinated population and 85% of the vaccination started. We need young people to behave appropriately”, he pointed out, warning that young people identified as contacts should not travel, nor appear at vaccination centers in RAM .

“Holidays must be safe and we must not spoil other people’s holidays”, he concluded.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

6 Responses

  1. George Nabbs Reply

    I find it hard to believe the vaccinated, untested British tourist isn’t responsible for this.

    • Antonio Lamas Reply

      The vaccinated un-tested British tourist travels as a couple or family of 4 to Porto Santo. Spends most of the day at the hotel, goes out for an ice-cream or a couple meals outside the hotel in a week where strict measures are in place. The vaccinated un-tested British is tested pre-departure to UK anyway and the number of cases found is minimal relatively to the number of travellers.

      Then there are groups of non-vaccinated madeirean teens that gather for parties, most of them went to Porto Santo by themselves. They gather late night in groups of 15 or 20. The Covid Hotel in Porto Santo is about 90% madeirean teens.

      Let’s not suggest there is a problem where there isn’t just because…

  2. Johnny Reply

    Why just British tourists ? All vaccinated can enter untested could be imported from anywhere.

  3. Mike Reply

    Guys these are not tourist they are mostly Madeiran youths who are being tested before they can go back home on the ferry. This is why its being repeated about their behavior from every senior official.

