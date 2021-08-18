Porto Santo registers today 78 active cases of covid-19, informed Pedro Ramos moments ago, in a press conference at the Health Center of Ilha Dourado.

“In terms of positive cases we have about 108 positive cases to date, there are 15 transmission chains and 30 recovered, for that reason, at the moment, there are 78 positive cases followed and controlled by the health authority of the island of Porto Santo”, also revealed the regional secretary of Health.

Giving account also of the new space to accommodate covid patients on the island, in the Multipurpose pavilion, the government official also appeals to young people to behave more appropriately and in accordance with the pandemic moment we are going through.

“The pandemic is not over yet. We will continue to vaccinate young people, we intend to reach, within a short time, 70% of the vaccinated population and 85% of the vaccination started. We need young people to behave appropriately”, he pointed out, warning that young people identified as contacts should not travel, nor appear at vaccination centers in RAM .

“Holidays must be safe and we must not spoil other people’s holidays”, he concluded.

From Jornal Madeira