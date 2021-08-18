Madeira now counts 61 new cases of covid-19, according to the daily epidemiological bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health.

The same report indicates that, among the new cases, eight are imported cases (three from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, three from the United Kingdom, one from Ukraine and one from Spain) the other 53 cases of local transmission.

There are 34 more recovered cases to report. Thus, there are now 335 active cases, of which 64 are imported cases and 271 are of local transmission.

Nine people are admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, seven to Polyvalent Units and two to the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19.

83 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, with a significant portion associated with the cases in Porto Santo.