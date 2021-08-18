  • Home
Madeira now counts 61 new cases of covid-19, according to the daily epidemiological bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health.

The same report indicates that, among the new cases, eight are imported cases (three from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, three from the United Kingdom, one from Ukraine and one from Spain) the other 53 cases of local transmission.

There are 34 more recovered cases to report. Thus, there are now 335 active cases, of which 64 are imported cases and 271 are of local transmission.

Nine people are admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, seven to Polyvalent Units and two to the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19.

83 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, with a significant portion associated with the cases in Porto Santo.

 

Tobi Hughes

9 Responses

  1. Frances Reply

    Oh dear…bit like UK I guess…once the young people are mixing a lot, partying etc. on holiday, that Delta variant spreads like wildfire….😥

  2. North Wales Bob 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Reply

    Fingers crossed, that Madeira does not end up back on the amber travel list.

    • Tobi Hughes Reply

      It’s really not so much different to the green list so can’t see it being a problem, I think they will just need the day 8 test as well.

  3. Emily Reply

    I read an article relating to the next travel review on some Google newsreel earlier and they mentioned that Madeira might well indeed be put on the Amber list.

  4. Pamela Alford Reply

    It’s such a pity if Madeira goes on the Amber list the island worked so hard to keep numbers down, people are turning up at airports and within 4hrs testing positive on arrival in Madeira something is grossly wrong somewhere.
    People are no longer bothered face coverings not being used no social distancing. This will probably be a winter again of covid with more deaths. Don’t travel if you suspect you’ve been in contact with family or friends that possibly have covid.

  5. Dave Reply

    Israel covid news and what might happen world wide.

    Israel, Once the Model for Beating Covid, Faces New Surge of Infections.
    One of the most vaccinated societies, Israel now has one of the highest infection rates in the world.
    What went wrong, by June they removed all mandatory restrictions, the new covid Delta variant established itself, by July people were asked to comply with mandatory restrictions and mask use, but people were reluctant to comply. Furthermore the first group of double vaccinated were towards the end of the effectiveness of vaccine protection.
    To try and reduce the increased number of deaths the booster vaccine is now being administered to over 60s and 50s With the hope of halting the rising numbers of deaths and illness.
    Google the full article, this is my edited version of the NY Times 2 hrs ago.

    Hope it’s informative to all.

  6. Michael Reply

    It is all in our hands (locals and tourists):
    Lets keep up with the safety measures. Otherwise we will run into restrictions again. Just remember January…
    It is so easy, keep distance, wear the masks, take care and don´t meet in bigger groups.
    Vaccinated or not!
    Otherwise you swap some weeks of freedom with many weeks of restrictions.
    I prefer to be careful!
    What about you?

    For us Germans, Madeira just went of the high risk areas list, that means we just need a test for returning, no quarantine needed. I hope it will remain like this!

