Madeira Beer Lab
18.-19.09.2021- each day from 15:00 -24.00h

We welcome you at Hotel Jardim Atlântico, Prazeres with different tastes of beer only available at this special event.
For only € 30,- entrance fee we offer you delicious beer„ all you can drink and a buffet with live music.

If you would also want to stay over night you  can have 20 % discount for Bed&Breakfast.

Please send your request for booking your table for the Beer Lab and your stay over night with the code „ Beer Lab Atlântico “ to reservas@jardimatlantico.com
