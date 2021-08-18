Madeira Beer Lab

18.-19.09.2021- each day from 15:00 -24.00h

We welcome you at Hotel Jardim Atlântico, Prazeres with different tastes of beer only available at this special event.

For only € 30,- entrance fee we offer you delicious beer„ all you can drink and a buffet with live music.

If you would also want to stay over night you can have 20 % discount for Bed&Breakfast.

Please send your request for booking your table for the Beer Lab and your stay over night with the code „ Beer Lab Atlântico “ to reservas@jardimatlantico.com