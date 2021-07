Madeira currently has 75 active cases of Covid-19, but none of the patients need to be admitted to hospital. This is the first time in 247 days that this has happened.

The last time that the multipurpose and intensive care units of the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital was completely unoccupied dates back to October 26, 2020. On the contrary, it was on January 23, 2021 that those services registered the highest number of admissions, with the hospitalization of 84 patients with Covid.

From Diário Notícias