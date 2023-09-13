People outraged by “lack of civility” in picnic park

The Remédios picnic park, in Santa Cruz, woke up this Tuesday with trash. The place, which is very popular with Madeirans and tourists for gatherings and picnics, had bags scattered around, with napkins, bottles and food on the floor, which caused indignation among those who visited this space.

According to people, the garbage was quickly collected by members of the Santa Cruz City Council.

However, the same sources complain of “a lack of civility, when there is a garbage container just a few meters away”.

“It was probably the dogs that spread the rubbish during the night, but if people put the rubbish in the aforementioned container instead of leaving it in bags near the shelters this wouldn’t happen”, they added, lamenting the situation.

From Diário Notícias

