People outraged by "lack of civility" in picnic park

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Remédios picnic park, in Santa Cruz, woke up this Tuesday with trash. The place, which is very popular with Madeirans and tourists for gatherings and picnics, had bags scattered around, with napkins, bottles and food on the floor, which caused indignation among those who visited this space.

According to people, the garbage was quickly collected by members of the Santa Cruz City Council.

However, the same sources complain of “a lack of civility, when there is a garbage container just a few meters away”.

“It was probably the dogs that spread the rubbish during the night, but if people put the rubbish in the aforementioned container instead of leaving it in bags near the shelters this wouldn’t happen”, they added, lamenting the situation.

From Diário Notícias

Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. Unfortunately we have seen this behavior everywhere. At levadas, at concerts, etc. Some people are with low education or lack of common sense for this community.

    Reply

  2. People today in general are selfish and inconsiderate of others and the environment. May have to post signs, saying heavy fines for making messes and park may be closed for a few days as a result. May have to resort to cameras as well. So so sad.

    Reply

  3. Common sense is not very common. This looks like a dog job to me. The island needs to do something about the many stray dogs. It has been talked about for years. If the rubbish bins are sturdy and tall, then the dogs can’t get to them. The Santa Cruz Council needs to do their part. I don’t know how much hope there is for the eurotrash and some of the locals who don’t give two squats about anyone or anything but themselves. My latest encounter yesterday: Four parking spots with two workers trucks taking two each. That’s the way it is when manners, courtesy toward others and civility are no longer taught by parents or practiced. On a positive note, the same types of parks in other European cities would also have syringes 💉. In the US there would be multiple kg of human waste in many parks given over to the homeless. So, in comparison, we don’t have it as bad as other places.

    Reply

