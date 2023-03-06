TAP: LUÍS SILVA RODRIGUES ASSUMES EXECUTIVE PRESIDENCY AND OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Government has chosen Luís Silva Rodrigues, who currently leads Sata, to assume the positions of chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of TAP, the Minister of Infrastructure announced today.

The official, who spoke at a joint press conference with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Medina, in Lisbon, announced the name of Luís Silva Rodrigues for the post, after the resignation of Manuel Beja and Christine Ourmières-Widener was communicated, in the following the General Finance Inspection (IGF) report on the departure of Alexandra Reis from the company.

João Galamba also said that the entire Executive Committee of TAP will not leave.

