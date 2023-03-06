TAP: ALEXANDRA REIS WILL HAVE TO RETURN 450,110 EUROS OF THE COMPENSATION RECEIVED

Alexandra Reis will have to return a total of 450,110.26 euros of the compensation paid to her by TAP, according to the audit report by the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF), released today.

For the IGF, regardless of whether Alexandra Reis left due to “report or resignation for mere convenience”, she “will have to return to TAP the amounts she received following the termination of her duties as Director, which amount to 443,500 euros, to which must be added , at least 6,610.26 euros, corresponding to benefits in kind”. (I wonder what they were… Lol)

The IGF safeguards, however, that the former TAP administrator “will be entitled to the allowance for vacation days not taken”.

The IGF decreed the nullity of the compensation payment agreement of 500 thousand euros to Alexandra Reis, but excludes from this amount the February remuneration and the part related to compensation for the end of the employment contract.

The IGF also considers due “the payment of the remuneration for the month of February 2022 (17,500 euros)”.

From Jornal Madeira

