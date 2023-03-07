PCP HAS 72 HOURS TO CALL A PERSON TO THE COMMISSION OF INQUIRY

Ricardo Lume will use the potestative right to call a person to the Commission of Inquiry on favoring business groups by the Regional Government.

After failing the requests to hear Sérgio Marques, Ricardo Lume asked for 72 hours to analyze who he intends to summon.

He did not reveal whether it will be Sérgio Marques, to journalists. There are other former rulers that I would like to mention, namely Santos Costa, who supervised public works, and Eduardo Jesus, when he was removed from the government.

From Jornal Madeira

