Are scenes for Star Wars being filmed in Madeira???

Rumours have been flying around that scenes for the next Star Wars film will be filmed in Madeira.

Builders and set designers are already here, and it’s believed producers will arrive at the weekend, with cast arriving in the coming weeks.

The north coast near Ribeira da Janela is one of the places, and I have photos to show something is definitely being set up there.

All rumours, but I guess we will know more as the days and weeks go on.

A quick Internet search shows the next film was put back from December 2024 to the 18th December 2025, with another to follow 2 years later in 2027.

