The Regional Civil Protection Service has authorized the payment of a monthly rent of 1,500 euros for a two-bedroom apartment in Caniço, intended for the organization’s new president, Richard Marques.

The lease agreement may be renewed for a maximum period of three years.

It should be noted that the former head of Civil Protection, António Nunes, also benefited from a “function house” paid for by regional funds. At the time, the residence in São Martinho cost the Region 1,900 euros per month.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...