2025 Carnival Parade in Santo da Serra Cancelled

The Casa do Povo do Santo da Serra informs that the 2025 Carnival Parade, initially scheduled for March 9th and later rescheduled for March 16th, has been cancelled, due to the Civil Protection alert about the adverse weather conditions forecast for the Region.

“Despite the efforts dedicated to preparing the event, the safety of participants, spectators and others involved was considered a priority, leading to the difficult decision to cancel”, communicates Casa do Povo.

Nevertheless, the organisation recognises and praises the “dedication and enthusiasm” of all the troupes that were already preparing to fill the streets of the parish with color, joy and revelry. In addition, it thanks the involvement of the community and partner entities, which were essential for the organisation of the event.

