Limits on liquids carried in hand luggage may end

Since 2006, that is, almost 20 years ago, the European Union has implemented safety rules related to the transport of liquids on flights from European airports, which mean that it is not possible to travel with containers containing more than 100 millilitres. This is an issue that may soon be eliminated.

The request for the immediate lifting of these restrictions came from the association of European airports, which considers that these rules are creating difficulties in security controls.

The truth is that the restrictions began to be applied in 2006 as it was considered an easier way to control the transport of liquid explosives, still in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in 2001. Therefore, bottles of water, cosmetics and hygiene products, transported in containers larger than 100 ml, are retained next to the safety mats.

X-ray machines are now being replaced by new devices that allow us to see what is being carried inside suitcases, indicating whether or not there are suspicious items. For this reason, some say that it will also no longer be necessary to remove electronic devices from suitcases.

With the use of new devices, it is expected that waiting times at security control will be reduced. Since there will be no need to remove liquids and electronic devices from bags, the entire process should speed up.

Portuguese airports are not yet included in the list of those that have the new scanners, but passengers heading to Portugal will be able to benefit from the use of the equipment coming from Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Malta and Lithuania, as soon as restrictions are lifted.

