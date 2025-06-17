Popular Saints Month continues with mild temperatures in Madeira

As Portugal and Other parts of Europe and the UK have very high temperatures this week, Madeira will continue with temperatures in the mid 20s with some cloud with is traditional at this time of year.

Periods of very cloudy skies. Possibility of light and scattered precipitation in the highlands of Madeira Island. Light wind (less than 15 km/h).

Maximum temperature of 24º and minimum of 19ºC.

Sea conditions: north coast – northeast waves of 1 meter and south coast – southern quadrant waves of less than 1 meter.

Sea water temperature: 21/23ºC.

Over the last years, I have noticed summer really starts to settle in from the second week of July in Madeira, this change normally sends wetter unsettled weather to the UK and northern Europe.

