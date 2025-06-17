Seixal clean up

Before and After Seixal Natural Pools.

In Seixal, every corner has a story, every stone has a memory, and every step we take is out of respect to those who live here and those who grew up here.

It was with this feeling that we returned to taking care of our natural pools. A unique space, ours, that is now cleaner, safer and more beautiful ready to be proudly lived by ALL.

This is the reflection of a present Board, which doesn’t turn its back on difficulties. With work, with will and with love for the earth, we are doing what many considered impossible, to the point of calling us “Crazy” for taking over the management of the Natural Pools of the Seixal.

But we not stopping there.

Soon, we will upgrade the changing rooms, the showers of the beach of the quay, ensuring more comfort for those who visit us as well as, we will do the annual cleaning of the sand, because we know that taking care of our sea is also taking care of our identity.

This is our path, step by step, gesture by gesture, care for the land that saw us born.

Because those who love the Seixal, take care of it and those who take care of it, never give up.

Executive of the Board of Directors of Freguesia do Seixal

Like this: Like Loading...