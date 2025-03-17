Union threatens new 48-hour strike for public transport workers

The National Union of Drivers and Other Workers is threatening a new 48-hour strike if its demands are not met. In a press release, the union said it had requested new meetings with ACIF and the Regional Government in order to reach an agreement and not go ahead with the strike.

Manuel Oliveira, from the Lisbon branch of the union, claims that lies and misinformation are being spread, and asks Horários do Funchal to “watch its language”. The union denies that only 17 HF drivers have joined the strike. “The HF Administration does not say that Public Service Drivers currently perform the work of 2 workers (Drivers + Ticket Collectors) and do not receive the 2 salaries corresponding to these functions, much less that they receive an average of €1650.00 per month”, it points out.

From Diário Notícias

