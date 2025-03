The wind improved slightly to let flights start landing this morning, nut it has been a day of many aborted landings.

Some flights diverted, some started to divert and then turned back, on the whole, most flights have landed today, but many waiting for that opportunity, causing some small delays.

It is also important to note that the Binter plane, to and from Porto Santo, had been cancelled this morning, and no ferry today either.

