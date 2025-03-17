Porto Santo Line cancels Lobo Marinho trips on the 19th

Are we heading for days, if not running into a week or more that the Island could be totally cut off. I dont think we have seen a month like this fir a long time, with one depression after the other, and to be honest they have not been that bad, but have definitely caused a lot of problems for people.

Porto Santo Line informed, this afternoon, that the trips on March 19th (Wednesday), FNC-PXO at 8 am and PXO-FNC at 6 pm, will be cancelled due to the bad weather conditions forecast for Porto Santo, which could jeopardise the safety of its passengers and the ship.

More information can be obtained through: (+351) 291 210 300, WhatsApp (+351) 962 025 500 or infopsl@gruposousa.pt , from Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm, weekends 9am-1pm/2.30pm-6pm (closed on public holidays), it says in a press release.

From Diário Notícias

