Wind causes eight planes to diverge this afternoon

The wind is still being felt in the area of ​​Madeira Airport, and proof of this are the eight planes that have diverted since 1 pm this Monday.

Four flights from the British low-cost airline Jet2 from the United Kingdom – London, Bristol, Nottingham and Newcastle – are currently heading to the airports of Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura.

The flight from Frankfurt, operated by Condor airline, also continues to Gran Canaria.

Tenerife airport is preparing to receive the British Airways flight from London, the easyJet flight from Berlin and the Wizzair flight from Warsaw airport.

It is also worth noting that the Jet2 flight from Birmingham is currently heading to Lanzarote.

It is important to note that flights from Smartwings (from Prague) and easyJet (from Lisbon) are struggling.

Contrary to what happened this morning, the wind is intensifying in the airport area, with a gust of 80 km/h being recorded at 4 pm.

As reported today, five flights have been cancelled.

From Diário Notícias

