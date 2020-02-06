The fire that started yesterday around 6 pm in Jardim da Serra, in the Chote area, is close to houses, being closely watched by the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters, who stayed there all night, keeping vigilant. this morning. On site is a firefighting vehicle and four men. For now, the fire only consumes bushland.

At Ponta do Pargo, the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters also spent the night in the open. They were at the scene and still have three vehicles and five men to avoid rekindling.

Taken from Diário Notícias