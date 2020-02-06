Thanks to Christian Aldeia No Roland for sending me this.

Dag Blakkisrud will hold presentation of Bio Dynamic concepts and brief History. He is former leader of Bio dynamic association Norway, agronomist and writer.

Location :Salão Nobre da Câmara Municipal da Ponta do Sol. 16.02 at 16 00. Free entrance 🙂

Biodynamics is a holistic, ecological, and ethical approach to farming, gardening, food, and nutrition. Biodynamics is rooted in the work of philosopher and scientist Dr. Rudolf Steiner, whose 1924 lectures to farmers opened a new way to integrate scientific understanding with a recognition of spirit in nature.