So I only follow two YouTube Channels religiously, Lad Baby and Stay Classy Vlog, I never miss a video of either.

Yesterday out with friends in Porto Moniz I was so surprised and delighted to see Joen and Amalie (Stay Classy Vlog) walking towards me.

These YouTubers have the Channel Stay Classy Vlog and were in Madeira for the first time 8 months ago, and were blown away by its beauty. I will link the videos below.

Both are from Denmark, but have now made their home in Lisbon, and there channel is very informative to anyone wanting to visit Portugal, they have made great videos all over Portugal, and I’m always looking forward to their next video to see a different area of Portugal, get to know the local cuisine and learn much more.

So this couple are back on Madeira, and we will have a few videos to look forward to very soon, they have also been busy on their Instagram posting great photos from around the island.

Here is the playlist of videos from their last visit to Madeira.