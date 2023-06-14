PORTUGUESE REPRESENTATIVES IN THE EUROPEAN (HAMMER THROW) ARE FROM MADEIRA

For the first time, the only representatives of the Portuguese Athletics Federation in the European Team Championship in the hammer throw – event integrated in the 2023 European Games – are from Madeira.

This is the case of Décio Andrade and Mariana Pestana, athletes from Sport Lisboa e Benfica and Grupo Desportivo do Estreito, respectively.

The European Games kick off on June 21 in Poland and will feature 43 athletes representing Portugal, including the Madeiran duo in the hammer throw.

Result of a high-level season, Décio and Mariana will be in the European competition, after breaking records.

Décio Andrade was ranked 4th this year in the main university competition in the United States of America and will also participate in the World University Championship in China. Mariana Pestana, on the other hand, broke the national under-23 record, preparing to participate in the European Championship at that level later this year, where she currently holds the sixth best European mark.

On the other hand, it should also be noted that Pedro Buaró (pole vaulting) and Rosalina Santos (4x100m), athletes who stood out in GD Estreito and currently represent Benfica and Sporting, respectively, will also be in the European competition.

From Jornal Madeira

