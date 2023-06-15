Regional Government grants 519 thousand euros to recover 6 houses affected by the depression Óscar

The Regional Government decided today, in the Government Council, to grant 519,750 euros to IHM for the rehabilitation of six dwellings in the housing stock under the management of that public business entity, which were damaged due to the passage of the Óscar depression, this month.

This support is granted within the scope of the PIDDAR project – 53263 – Recovery Activities, and the value “results from the assessment made to the specific case”. “The Regional Government decided to provide the IHM with the necessary financial means to solve the situation of households displaced by the aforementioned storm”, says a press release.

From Diário Notícias

