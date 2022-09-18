Bird crashes into TAP plane during landing in Porto Santo

A TAP plane, from Lisbon and bound for Porto Santo, reportedly suffered a ‘Bird Strike’ a collision between an aircraft and one or more birds, when landing on Ilha Dourada.

The plane is stopped on the runway and awaits the arrival of a technician to solve the problem.

The aircraft was carrying more than 100 passengers on board, who are expected to leave for the airport arrivals .

Apparently, although without confirmation, another plane should come to pick up the passengers, who should have boarded the aircraft that suffered the crash.

From Diário Notícias

