‘Anthem of the Seas’ returns tomorrow to the Port of Funchal

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Tomorrow, the 19th of September, the Port of Funchal will receive the ship ‘Anthem of the Seas’.

According to the APRAM – Portos da Madeira page , the cruise ship, which sails under the flags of the Bahamas, is scheduled to arrive at 8 am, coming from Tenerife (Canary Islands).

After 10 hours of stopover, you should head to Southampton (United Kingdom), around 18:00.

‘Anthem of the Seas’ was built in 2015 (so it is 7 years old), measures 347.06 meters long and 49.4 meters wide. The total capacity of this ship is 4,180 passengers.

From Diário Notícias

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: