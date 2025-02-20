Forbes ranks Flower Festival among the 10 events worth traveling to in Europe in 2025

The Flower Festival in Madeira is on the list of 10 events worth traveling to in Europe in 2025. The list was published by Forbes magazine and places this Madeiran event in second place.

“The Madeira Flower Festival, one of the island’s most iconic events, transforms the streets of the capital, Funchal, into a breathtaking floral paradise every spring,” describes the magazine.

This list also includes the Festival of Lights in Croatia; the Feria de Abril in Seville, the Venice Architecture Biennale in Italy; the Eurovision Song Contest, which this year is being held in Switzerland; the Battle of Oranges in Ivrea in Italy; the Berlin Marathon in Germany; the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium; Royal Ascot in the United Kingdom; and the Carnival of Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

