Polish man dies in Rabaçal area after cardiorespiratory arrest

A Polish tourist died on Thursday afternoon in the Rabaçal area after going into cardiorespiratory arrest.

The man, in his 50s, who was accompanied by family members, was, in the early afternoon, going up the asphalt road that connects Casa do Rabaçal to the regional road that crosses Paul da Serra, when he felt unwell.

According to a source from the Calheta Volunteer Firefighters, who were at the scene with an ambulance and two members, the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) also went to Rabaçal, but despite all efforts, it was not possible to reverse the situation.

Apparently, the tourist had taken one of the walking routes in that area in the morning, heading, at the time of the incident, towards the main road, where his vehicle was parked.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...