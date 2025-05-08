More than 1.1 million passengers passed through the Airports in 3 months

Passenger movement at RAM airports registered, in March, a growth of 6.7% year-on-year, the same as in the 1st quarter compared to the same period in 2024.

In March 2025, 442.5 thousand passengers were transported in 2,975 aircraft (commercial flights) at the airports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, representing year-on-year variations of +6.7% and +7.1%, respectively. These figures, when added to those for January and February, result in more than 1.1 million passengers and more than 8.1 thousand aircraft in the first three months. The growth in the airport segment continues to be significant and shows no signs of slowing down.

According to information provided by ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal to the Madeira Regional Statistics Directorate (DREM), “in the month in question, Madeira airport registered an increase in both aircraft movement (2,808; +8.5% compared to March 2024) and in the number of passengers (431.8 thousand; +7.7%)”, while “at Porto Santo airport, there was a reduction in aircraft movement (167; -12.1% compared to the same period in 2024) and in the number of passengers (10.7 thousand; -22.0%). It should be noted that the results recorded for this month may have been slightly influenced by the calendar effect, since, while Easter in 2024 was celebrated in March, in 2025 it occurred later, in April”, analyses DREM.

Finally, it should be noted that “passengers embarked and disembarked at airports in the RAM (without considering passengers in transit) amounted to 1,139.5 thousand, from January to March 2025, 43.5% of this total corresponded to traffic exclusively between airports located in national territory, which includes internal and domestic connections and 56.5% to international traffic. Within the latter, the United Kingdom was the main country of origin and destination for international flights from airports in the RAM (29.1%), followed by Germany (22.8%) and Poland (12.4%)”.

Even so, “in the first three months of 2025, variations in aircraft and passenger movements were +8.8% and +6.7%, respectively”, and this is certainly a new high for the 1st quarter.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...