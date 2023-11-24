Friday FotoTobi Hughes·24th November 2023Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Jeroen van Engelshoven for these photos. Madeira is a painter: We first saw the sunrise at Pico do Arieiro, and then (on the same day) the sky was painted in all colours again during sunset as seen from Prazeres. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related