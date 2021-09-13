There are currently 18 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now counts 11536 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to the bulletin on the epidemiological situation in the archipelago, these are four imported cases (two from South Africa and two from the United Kingdom) and 14 cases of local transmission.

The Regional Directorate of Health says that there are 20 recovered cases. There are 176 active cases, of which 49 are imported cases and 127 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 6 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (6 in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 53 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

From Jornal Madeira